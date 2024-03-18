Videos
Published Mar 18, 2024 at 5:21 PM IST
Rajasthan Accident: 4 Coaches of Sabarmati-Agra Superfast Train Derailed
Four coaches, including the engine of a passenger train on its way from Sabarmati to Agra Cantt, derailed near Ajmer on March 18. Train number 12548 derailed near Home Signal at Madar village near Ajmer. Following the incident, North Western Railway formed a committee to investigate the derailment of the train.
Published March 18th, 2024 at 17:21 IST
