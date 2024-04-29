Russia and Ukraine have both claimed attacking each other's energy facilities and military targets in the past days. The Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Saturday that the Russian Armed Forces had conducted 35 group strikes in the past week, using high-precision sea- and air-launched missiles, including Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missile and unmanned aerial vehicles, to hit Ukrainian energy and military-industrial facilities. Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on the same day that it had fought 79 battles in the past 24 hours.