Published Mar 9, 2024 at 8:41 AM IST
S Jaishankar Confident Of PM Modi’s Comeback, Says "100%, We'll Have 15
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on March 08 at the Nikkei Forum on the question asked on the stable Indian government will continue for more years, for which EAM Jaishankar replied,”Yes"100% we will have 15 years of stable government, we may have even longer..."
Published March 9th, 2024 at 08:41 IST
