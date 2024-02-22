Videos
Published Feb 22, 2024 at 9:24 PM IST
India end practice session on last day before the start of 4th Test
India has concluded their preparations for the upcoming fourth Test match against England, set to take place in Ranchi from February 23 onwards. A significant portion of the pre-match discussions has centered around the pitch conditions. Understandably, both coach Rahul Dravid and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin were seen inspecting the surface a day before the 4th Test.
