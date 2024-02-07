Videos
Published Jan 17, 2024 at 4:52 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar brings out his bat one more time
Sachin Tendulkar is all set to take part in the One World One Family (OWOF) Cup on January 18, 2024. Sachin was recently spotted practicing in the nets and a viral video shows him repeating some of the classic shots that he used to execute during his playing days from 1989 to 2013.
