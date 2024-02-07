Videos
Published Feb 1, 2024 at 11:15 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar meets a special fan on the road, gives him a gift
Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar met a special fan while travelling on the road. The individual was wearing a ‘Tendulkar 10 I Miss You’ jersey. Tendulkar stopped his car and gave his good wishes to the fan, while also signing a diary for him.
Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar met a special fan while travelling on the road. The individual was wearing a ‘Tendulkar 10 I Miss You’ jersey. Tendulkar stopped his car and gave his good wishes to the fan, while also signing a diary for him.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.