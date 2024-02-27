Videos
Published Feb 26, 2024 at 10:51 PM IST
'Easily the most special trophy': Klopp on League Cup win
"I got told outside that there's an English phrase, 'you don't win trophies with kids' – I didn't know that. There are longer careers than mine but in more than 20 years, [it's] easily the most special trophy I ever won. It's absolutely exceptional," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said after his team's victory in the League Cup.
