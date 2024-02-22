Videos
Published Feb 22, 2024 at 9:29 PM IST
Brazilian football star Dani Alves guilty of sexual assault
A Spanish court ruled on Thursday that Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves was guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman in a Barcelona nightclub. The three-judge panel handed Alves a sentence of four years and six months. Alves, aged 40, maintained his innocence throughout the trial, which spanned three days earlier this month.
