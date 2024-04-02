Videos
Published Apr 2, 2024 at 8:47 PM IST
Pep Guardiola BLAMES camera for his intense chat with Jack Grealish
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola addressed the media before his team's Tuesday evening Premier League match against Aston Villa. Guardiola playfully remarked that he exaggerates for the cameras, referencing his lively on-field discussion with Jack Grealish after Sunday's goalless draw with Arsenal at The Etihad.
Published April 2nd, 2024 at 20:47 IST
