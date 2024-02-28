Videos
Published Feb 28, 2024 at 4:09 PM IST
NZ pacer Neil Wagner fails to hold back TEARS as he announces retirement
Neil Wagner called him on his New Zealand career at the end of their Test series against Australia - although the left-arm seamer is unlikely to feature.
Neil Wagner called him on his New Zealand career at the end of their Test series against Australia - although the left-arm seamer is unlikely to feature.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.