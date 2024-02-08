Videos
Published Jan 12, 2024 at 3:30 PM IST
J&K Para athlete Amir Hussain Lone plays cricket without both his arms
A 34-year-old differently-abled cricketer from Waghama village of Bijbehara, Amir Hussain Lone uses his feet and bats by holding the bat between his shoulder and neck. He is the captain of the Jammu and Kashmir's Para cricket team. Amir had lost his arms in an accident at his father's mill at the age of 8. His passion for the game continues to overpower his disabilities.
A 34-year-old differently-abled cricketer from Waghama village of Bijbehara, Amir Hussain Lone uses his feet and bats by holding the bat between his shoulder and neck. He is the captain of the Jammu and Kashmir's Para cricket team. Amir had lost his arms in an accident at his father's mill at the age of 8. His passion for the game continues to overpower his disabilities.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Deepti
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.