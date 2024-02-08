A 34-year-old differently-abled cricketer from Waghama village of Bijbehara, Amir Hussain Lone uses his feet and bats by holding the bat between his shoulder and neck. He is the captain of the Jammu and Kashmir's Para cricket team. Amir had lost his arms in an accident at his father's mill at the age of 8. His passion for the game continues to overpower his disabilities.