Published Feb 18, 2024 at 3:20 PM IST
Pep Guardiola believes Erling Haaland will score 'in the next game'
Erling Haaland, who missed all nine of his efforts in Saturday's 1-1 Premier League tie with Chelsea, has been supported by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola to find his goal-scoring form again.
