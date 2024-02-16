Videos
Published Feb 16, 2024 at 3:13 PM IST
Red Bull Racing unveils livery - The RB20
Oracle Red Bull Racing have unveiled their new livery - The RB 20 - at the F1 Team's Milton Keynes base. World Champion driver Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez were also in attendance. Red Bull Team boss Christian Horner, who is circulating around a controversy, was also at the event.
