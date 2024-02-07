Videos
Published Jan 24, 2024 at 5:18 PM IST
India's Rohan Bopanna to become oldest World No. 1
Indian tennis ace Rohan Bopanna will be crowned the World No 1 in men’s doubles after reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open along with his partner Matthew Ebden. Bopanna will be the oldest player to become World No. 1 at the age of 43.
