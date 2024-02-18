Videos
Published Feb 18, 2024 at 3:11 PM IST
Toy cars disrupts a Bundesliga clash
During the second half at the RheinEnergie Stadion, remote-controlled stunt cars were fired into the pitch. It was a fan protest against the German Football League (DFL)'s proposal to let private equity investors into the Bundesliga. Tennis balls were also thrown into the court, causing the game to be delayed for about ten minutes.
