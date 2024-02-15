Videos
Published Feb 15, 2024 at 3:57 PM IST
Jay Shah makes a SENSATIONAL T20 World Cup claim
BCCI Secretary Jay Shah made a sensational claim at the newly renamed Niranjan Shah Stadium that Team India will emerge triumphant in the T20 World Cup under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.
