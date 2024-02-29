Videos
Published Feb 29, 2024 at 6:12 PM IST
Bill Gates visits India
Microsoft Chief – Bill Gates flagged off a whole new initiative during his visit to India. The launch of the Alliance for Global Good, Gender Equity, and Equality in New Delhi by Microsoft Chief Bill Gates marks a significant step towards addressing gender disparities and promoting equality on a global scale.
Microsoft Chief – Bill Gates flagged off a whole new initiative during his visit to India. The launch of the Alliance for Global Good, Gender Equity, and Equality in New Delhi by Microsoft Chief Bill Gates marks a significant step towards addressing gender disparities and promoting equality on a global scale.
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.