Published Mar 18, 2024 at 5:12 PM IST
Jaishankar Replied To Bulgaria
Bulgaria’s Deputy PM Mariya Gabriel expressed gratitude to Indian Navy for successfully rescuing seven Bulgarian nationals. Taking to her ‘X’ handle, Mariya Gabriel shared a tweet thanking PM Modi and EAM Jaishankar for rescuing hijacked vessel MV Ruen from pirates. Reading the words of gratitude from his Bulgarian Counterpart, EAM S Jaishankar replied, “That’s what friends are for”
Bulgaria's Deputy PM Mariya Gabriel expressed gratitude to Indian Navy for successfully rescuing seven Bulgarian nationals. Taking to her 'X' handle, Mariya Gabriel shared a tweet thanking PM Modi and EAM Jaishankar for rescuing hijacked vessel MV Ruen from pirates. Reading the words of gratitude from his Bulgarian Counterpart, EAM S Jaishankar replied, "That's what friends are for"
Published March 18th, 2024 at 17:12 IST
