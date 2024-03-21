Videos
Published Mar 21, 2024 at 9:53 AM IST
UKPNP Spokesperson Criticizes Pakistan For Lack Of Development In PoK
Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, the Central Spokesperson for the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), highlighted the issues and adversities faced by the people of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK). In an interview, Khan emphasized that the area referred to as Azad Kashmir or Free Kashmir is not truly free and independent, as its name suggests. He described the administration set up by Pakistan as reminiscent of colonial British rule, where lent officers wielded absolute power.
Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, the Central Spokesperson for the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), highlighted the issues and adversities faced by the people of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK). In an interview, Khan emphasized that the area referred to as Azad Kashmir or Free Kashmir is not truly free and independent, as its name suggests. He described the administration set up by Pakistan as reminiscent of colonial British rule, where lent officers wielded absolute power.
Published March 21st, 2024 at 09:53 IST
Advertisement
Recommended Video
Anchors
Suhail
Sucherita
Shawan
Rhythm
Niranjan
Arnab
Aishwarya
Abhishek
Advertisement
Most Watch Video
Viral Quicks
Advertisement
Live & Breaking
Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
Advertisement
Shows
Trending Videos
Arun Dhumal on IPL ahead of 2024 season
Videos18 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.