Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Published Mar 21, 2024 at 9:53 AM IST

UKPNP Spokesperson Criticizes Pakistan For Lack Of Development In PoK

Sardar Nasir Aziz Khan, the Central Spokesperson for the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), highlighted the issues and adversities faced by the people of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK). In an interview, Khan emphasized that the area referred to as Azad Kashmir or Free Kashmir is not truly free and independent, as its name suggests. He described the administration set up by Pakistan as reminiscent of colonial British rule, where lent officers wielded absolute power.

Published March 21st, 2024 at 09:53 IST

UKPNP Spokesperson Criticizes Pakistan For Lack Of Development In PoK

