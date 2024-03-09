×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Videos

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
India
Politics
Entertainment
Global
Sports
Defence
Lifestyle
Business
Economy
Epic On Republic
Science
Tech
Sponsored-Content
Education
Elections
Opinion
Deep Reportage
Republic-Summit
Published Mar 9, 2024 at 4:51 PM IST

WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates The Sela Tunnel In

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) in Assam today. This is the first-ever visit by any PM of the country to the Unesco World Heritage Site. He had arrived at Kaziranga on Friday evening on a two-day visit to the state. Further, he reached Arunachal Pradesh and inaugurated Sela tunnel along with developmental projects worth 55,600 crores in Northeast.

Published March 9th, 2024 at 16:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Most Watch Video

PM Modi Expresses Happiness Over Attending All Northeastern States

Videos7 minutes ago
View More

Viral Quicks

pm modi to visit arunachal pradesh

PM Modi Expresses

7 minutes ago
PM MODI IN ARUNACHAL PRADESH

WATCH: PM Modi Promotes T

33 minutes ago
Sela Tunnel, Arunachal Pradesh

WATCH: Prime Minister

38 minutes ago
Veer Savarkar

What Drove Randeep Hooda

43 minutes ago
Mahesh Bhupathi

Doubles Great Mahesh

an hour ago
rajeev chandrashekher

Rajeev Chandrasekhar Take

2 hours ago
Francis Ngannou

Ngannou on boxing retire

2 hours ago
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Republic Summit 2024 with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami

Shah at Republic Summit

4 hours ago
india and maldives

Former Maldivian Presiden

6 hours ago
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

India's 'Strong Action'

7 hours ago
Bengaluru water crisis

Expert On B'luru Issue

8 hours ago
All India Police Water Sports Championship

Jammu And Kashmir : 23rd

8 hours ago
S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar Confident Of

9 hours ago
Tom Aspinall tries to break Francis Ngannou's punch record

Aspinall tries to break

a day ago
IPL Franchise Lucknow Supergiant's Owner Sanjeev Goenka During Republic Summit 2024

Sanjeev Goenka

a day ago
Critical reforms for gas sector to ensure India’s sustainable energy future: Hardeep Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri

a day ago
Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
pm modi to visit arunachal pradesh
PM Modi Expresses Happiness Over Attending All Northeastern States
Videos7 minutes ago
PM MODI IN ARUNACHAL PRADESH
WATCH: PM Modi Promotes The Vision Of 'Ashta Lakshmi' For Development Of
Videos33 minutes ago
Sela Tunnel, Arunachal Pradesh
WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates The Sela Tunnel In
Videos38 minutes ago
Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows2 months ago

Trending Videos

Veer Savarkar
15:23
Swatantra Veer Savarkar Was Not A Mafiveer: Randeep Hooda | Exclusive
Videosa minute ago
pm modi to visit arunachal pradesh
00:35
PM Modi Expresses Happiness Over Attending All Northeastern States
Videos7 minutes ago
PM MODI IN ARUNACHAL PRADESH
00:34
WATCH: PM Modi Promotes The Vision Of 'Ashta Lakshmi' For Development Of
Videos33 minutes ago
Sela Tunnel, Arunachal Pradesh
00:42
WATCH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates The Sela Tunnel In
Videos38 minutes ago
Veer Savarkar
00:25
What Drove Randeep Hooda To Make A Movie On Veer Savarkar ? | Watch
Videos43 minutes ago
Mahesh Bhupathi
00:00
Doubles Great Mahesh Bhupathi Praises Rohan Bopanna On Becoming The olde
Videosan hour ago
rajeev chandrashekher
00:41
Rajeev Chandrasekhar Takes A Dig At Rahul Gandhi After Congress Announce
Videos2 hours ago
Francis Ngannou
01:06
Ngannou unwilling to give up boxing
Videos2 hours ago
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Republic Summit 2024 with Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami
55:07
Union minister Amit Shah declares CAA Implementation before elections
Videos4 hours ago
india and maldives
03:01
Former Maldivian President Nasheed On India’s Boycott Maldives Call, Say
Videos6 hours ago
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
03:15
India Initiates 'Strong Action' In Matter Of Youths Stuck In Ukraine War
Videos7 hours ago
Bengaluru water crisis
04:21
Water Expert Shares Insight To Overcome Bengaluru Water Crisis
Videos8 hours ago
All India Police Water Sports Championship
04:58
Jammu And Kashmir : 23rd All India Police Water Sports Championship Conc
Videos8 hours ago
S Jaishankar
05:14
S Jaishankar Confident Of PM Modi’s Comeback, Says "100%, We'll Have 15
Videos9 hours ago
Tom Aspinall tries to break Francis Ngannou's punch record
00:51
Tom Aspinall tries to break Francis Ngannou's punch record of 129,000
Videosa day ago
IPL Franchise Lucknow Supergiant's Owner Sanjeev Goenka During Republic Summit 2024
00:00
Sanjeev Goenka At Republic Summit 2024
Videosa day ago
Critical reforms for gas sector to ensure India’s sustainable energy future: Hardeep Puri
34:12
Hardeep Singh Puri At Republic Summit 2024
Videosa day ago
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
40:30
Parivarvaad politics will end after 2024 elections: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Videosa day ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
55:09
PM Narendra Modi lays out roadmap of Viksit Bharat
Videosa day ago
Jaishankar and Japanese Foreign Minister
03:44
EAM S Jaishankar Envisions Potential Quantum Jump In Japanese Investment
Videosa day ago
Modi In Srinagar
03:05
Women in Srinagar Highlight ‘Naya Kashmir’ Under PM Modi’s Leadership
Videosa day ago
Rahul Gandhi
03:33
Rahul Gandhi Delivers Yet Another Controversial Remark On Ram Mandir
Videosa day ago
Ayushmann Khurrana
03:30
Ayushmann Khurrana Talks About Success Of Indian Cinema
Videosa day ago
Mahashivratri Image
00:00
Mahashivratri Puja Begins At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain
Videosa day ago
