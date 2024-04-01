Videos
Published Apr 1, 2024 at 12:48 PM IST
What Jawaharlal Nehru Said About Katchatheevu Island Back In 1961
In a press conference, EAM Jaishankar says that "For Pandit Nehru, Katchatheevu was a 'little island' of 'no importance'. He considered the Katchatheevu issue a nuisance. He didn't want this issue to be raised in the Parliament again and again. For Congress, that 'rock' didn't matter to India at all".
Published April 1st, 2024 at 12:48 IST
