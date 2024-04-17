×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Videos

Trending
R-Feed
All-Playlist
India
Politics
Entertainment
Global
Sports
Defence
Lifestyle
Business
Economy
Epic On Republic
Science
Tech
Sponsored-Content
Education
Elections
Opinion
Deep Reportage
Republic-Summit
Published Apr 16, 2024 at 9:56 PM IST

Why Won't Israel Back Down In War Against Iran, Hamas?

Israel’s ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV delves into the country’s ongoing conflict with Iran and its proxies including Hamas in Gaza. The Israeli envoy explains why the country consisting mostly of Jews, has refused to give in to global pressure and continues to fight a war on multiple fronts. 

Published April 16th, 2024 at 21:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement

Anchors

Suhail

Sucherita

Shawan

Rhythm

Niranjan

Arnab

Aishwarya

Abhishek

Advertisement

Most Watch Video

AP Dhillon Criticised After Smashing Guitar During Coachella 2024 Set

Videosan hour ago
View More

Viral Quicks

AP Dhillon Coachella

AP Dhillon Controversy

an hour ago
iran israel podcast

Iran Playing Us All

3 hours ago
History Of Banarasi Saree

History Of Banarasi Saree

13 hours ago
Displaced Palestinians

Displaced Palestinians

a day ago
Russia Floods

Russia Floods

a day ago
Stabbing Incident In Sydney

Eyewitness Recalls Event

a day ago
Iran Vs Israel

Iran Vs Israel

a day ago
Iranian Attack On Israel Has Failed But It Is Frustrating...: Lev Aran

Iranian Attack On Israel

a day ago
Donald Trump Blasts Biden Over US’ ‘Weakness’ In Middle East

Donald Trump Blasts Biden

2 days ago
Israel’s Almost Impregnable Defence System Intercepts Nearly All Of Iran’s Drone And Missiles

Iran's Attacks Foiled

2 days ago
Ramayana

The Ramayana Trilogy

2 days ago
Israel Retaliates To Hezbollah’s Night Attacks

Israel strikes Hezbollah

2 days ago
Breaking: Stone Attack Injures AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy During Bus Yatra in Vijayawada

CM Reddy Injured

3 days ago
Ram Lalla

Ram Lalla's Surya Tilak

3 days ago
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Mass Stabbing in Sydney

3 days ago
amit shah

Lok Sabha Polls 2024

3 days ago
Advertisement

Live & Breaking

Last 1 hr
Last 1 hr
Last 2 hr
AP Dhillon Coachella
AP Dhillon Criticised After Smashing Guitar During Coachella 2024 Set
Videosan hour ago
iran israel podcast
Why Won't Israel Back Down In War Against Iran, Hamas?
Videos3 hours ago
History Of Banarasi Saree
A Tale Of Extravagant Workmanship: Tracing The History Of Banarasi Saree
Videos13 hours ago
Advertisement

Shows

Nation Wants To Know
Patriot
This Is Exclusive
Burning Question
Trending Burning Question
Biggest Story Tonight
The Interview
Gaurav Arya Show

The inside story of the Ram Janmabhoomi unraveled

Shows4 months ago

Trending Videos

AP Dhillon Coachella
03:00
AP Dhillon Criticised After Smashing Guitar During Coachella 2024 Set
Videosan hour ago
iran israel podcast
00:00
Why Won't Israel Back Down In War Against Iran, Hamas?
Videos3 hours ago
History Of Banarasi Saree
05:43
A Tale Of Extravagant Workmanship: Tracing The History Of Banarasi Saree
Videos13 hours ago
Displaced Palestinians
03:46
Displaced Palestinians Attempt To Return To Northern Gaza
Videosa day ago
Russia Floods
03:00
Major Parts Of Russia And Kazakhstan Hit By Severe Floods
Videosa day ago
Stabbing Incident In Sydney
03:51
Eyewitness Recalls Event After Multiple People Killed In Sydney
Videosa day ago
Iran Vs Israel
03:05
Iran Vs Israel: World On Alert As Middle East Tensions Escalate
Videosa day ago
Iranian Attack On Israel Has Failed But It Is Frustrating...: Lev Aran
03:26
Iranian Attack On Israel Has Failed But It Is Frustrating...: Lev Aran
Videosa day ago
Donald Trump Blasts Biden Over US’ ‘Weakness’ In Middle East
03:04
Donald Trump Blasts Biden Over US’ ‘Weakness’ In Middle East
Videos2 days ago
Israel’s Almost Impregnable Defence System Intercepts Nearly All Of Iran’s Drone And Missiles
03:05
Israel Intercepts Nearly All Of Iran’s Drone And Missiles
Videos2 days ago
Ramayana
05:38
All You Need To Know About Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Trilogy
Videos2 days ago
Israel Retaliates To Hezbollah’s Night Attacks
03:01
Israel Retaliates To Hezbollah’s Night Attacks
Videos2 days ago
Breaking: Stone Attack Injures AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy During Bus Yatra in Vijayawada
03:00
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Injured
Videos3 days ago
Ram Lalla
05:33
All You Need To Know About Ram Lalla’s ‘Surya Tilak’ At Ram Mandir
Videos3 days ago
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.
03:11
PM Anthony Albanese condemns Bondi Junction mass stabbing
Videos3 days ago
amit shah
18:30
Home Minister Amit Shah Addresses Public Meeting Rajasthan's Alwar
Videos3 days ago
Roberto Cavalli
04:30
Fashion Designer Roberto Cavalli, Master Of Maximalism, Dies At 83
Videos3 days ago
Cannes
03:47
All We Imagine As Light 1st Indian Film To Compete At Cannes In 30 Years
Videos4 days ago
PM Modi
29:32
PM Modi Addresses Public Rally In Barmer, Rajasthan
Videos4 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh
05:15
Is Diljit Dosanjh Married? Singer's Viral Photo Sparks Speculation
Videos4 days ago
Harry Potter stars
04:05
JK Rowling's Fallout With Radcliffe And Watson: A Brief Timeline
Videos4 days ago
Maidaan
03:10
Karnataka HC Clears Maidaan For Release Amid Plagiarism Accusations
Videos5 days ago
Slumdog Millionaire
03:09
Hollywood's Love Affair With India: Biggies Filmed Across Bharat
Videos5 days ago
Tangled
03:04
Indian-American Actor Avantika Vandanapu Subjected To Racist Backlash
Videos5 days ago
Whatsapp logo