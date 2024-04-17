Videos
Published Apr 16, 2024 at 9:56 PM IST
Why Won't Israel Back Down In War Against Iran, Hamas?
Israel’s ambassador to India, Naor Gilon, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV delves into the country’s ongoing conflict with Iran and its proxies including Hamas in Gaza. The Israeli envoy explains why the country consisting mostly of Jews, has refused to give in to global pressure and continues to fight a war on multiple fronts.
