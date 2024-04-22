Videos
Published Apr 22, 2024 at 12:13 PM IST
World Comes Together To Celebrate Earth Day
A group of South Korean environmentalists held a fashion show in Seoul on Monday, featuring designs using plastic waste to mark Earth Day. Members of Consumer Climate Action walked down the runway wearing clothes made of plastic waste in an effort to urge the public to use less plastic, and for the government to regulate plastic use and production. In honor of Earth Day, groups devoted to preserving their culture performed an offering to Mother Earth in Mexico City on Sunday. Earth Day is celebrated every year on April 22, and this year’s global campaign focuses on ending the use of plastics
Published April 22nd, 2024 at 12:13 IST
