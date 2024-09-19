sb.scorecardresearch
55-Year-Old Chinese Delivery Agent Dies Napping on His Electric Bike After 18-Hour Shift

As per reports, the delivery agent, named Yuan, also known as 'the order king,' died while resting on his electric bike after a tiring day.

The death of a 55-year-old Chinese delivery agent in Hangzhou after an 18-hour shift has sparked conversations surrounding the grueling work conditions employees face.
The death of a 55-year-old Chinese delivery agent in Hangzhou after an 18-hour shift has sparked conversations surrounding the grueling work conditions employees face. | Image: X (Representative)
