sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ #JusticeforAbhaya | Russia-Ukraine war | Israel-Hamas | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • Viral News /
  • Bihar Man Swallows Keys, Nail Cutters, and Knife in Rage Over Mobile Game; Surgery Saves His Life

Published 23:20 IST, August 25th 2024

Bihar Man Swallows Keys, Nail Cutters, and Knife in Rage Over Mobile Game; Surgery Saves His Life

In Bihar, a man swallowed keys, nail cutters, and a knife after being denied permission to play a mobile game. Surgery removed the items; he's stable now.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bihar Man Swallows Keys, Nail Cutters, and Knife in Rage Over Mobile Game; Surgery Saves His LifeBihar Man Swallows Keys, Nail Cutters, and Knife in Rage Over Mobile Game; Surgery Saves His Life
Bihar Man Swallows Keys, Nail Cutters, and Knife in Rage Over Mobile Game; Surgery Saves His Life | Image: Unsplash (Representational image)
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

23:20 IST, August 25th 2024