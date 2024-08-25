Published 23:20 IST, August 25th 2024
Bihar Man Swallows Keys, Nail Cutters, and Knife in Rage Over Mobile Game; Surgery Saves His Life
In Bihar, a man swallowed keys, nail cutters, and a knife after being denied permission to play a mobile game. Surgery removed the items; he's stable now.
Bihar Man Swallows Keys, Nail Cutters, and Knife in Rage Over Mobile Game; Surgery Saves His Life
