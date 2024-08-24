sb.scorecardresearch
  • Environment Should Be Safeguarded to Ensure Green Future: Rajasthan CM

Published 15:03 IST, August 24th 2024

Environment Should Be Safeguarded to Ensure Green Future: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday urged people to commit to safeguarding the environment, ensuring a green and healthy future

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma urged people to commit to safeguarding the environment, | Image: ANI
15:03 IST, August 24th 2024