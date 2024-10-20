Published 11:54 IST, October 20th 2024
Funeral Home in Poland Apologizes After a Corpse Falls Out of a Hearse in Traffic
A funeral home in Poland issued an unusual apology on Saturday after a corpse that it was transporting fell out of a hearse and into traffic.
- Viral News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Funeral Home in Poland Apologizes After a Corpse Falls Out of a Hearse in Traffic | Image: Unsplash
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
11:54 IST, October 20th 2024