sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Bangladesh Violence | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | Sitaram Yechury | #JusticeforAbhaya | Manipur Unrest |
  • Home /
  • Viral News /
  • 'I’m Getting Married..': Zomato Employee Pranks Co-Worker with Unattended Laptop, Post Goes Viral

Published 14:25 IST, September 12th 2024

'I’m Getting Married..': Zomato Employee Pranks Co-Worker with Unattended Laptop, Post Goes Viral

A Zomato employee's co-worker played a prank on her by sending a fake wedding announcement to the entire team from her account.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Zomato
The post has gone viral, reminding people to keep their laptops secure in workplace. | Image: Zomato
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:25 IST, September 12th 2024