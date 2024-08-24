sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi's Ukraine Visit | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mission RHUMI 2024 | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • Viral News /
  • Kochi Woman Says Bus Conductor Blocked Her Path on Not Giving Phone No

Published 11:52 IST, August 24th 2024

Kochi Woman Says Bus Conductor Blocked Her Path on Not Giving Phone No

A 24-year-old woman recounted a disturbing experience on Reddit involving a bus conductor who overstepped her boundaries while getting friendly with her.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
bus accident
A 24-year-old woman recounted a disturbing experience on Reddit involving a bus conductor who overstepped her boundaries while getting friendly with her. | Image: Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:52 IST, August 24th 2024