Published 16:37 IST, October 10th 2024
Love And Loyalty: Ratan Tata’s Dog Visits NCPA to Honor The Man Who Brought Him to Bombay House
Ratan Tata, 86, passed away in Mumbai. His dog Goa mourns him, reflecting Tata's love for animals and his lasting legacy in business and philanthropy.
- Viral News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Love And Loyalty: Ratan Tata’s Dog Visits NCPA to Honor The Man Who Brought Him to Bombay House | Image: Instagram of Ratan Tata, ANI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
16:37 IST, October 10th 2024