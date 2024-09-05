sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Sunita Williams | Manipur Attacks | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | Muck in Mollywood | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • Viral News /
  • 'Not Sleeping With 80 Percent of My Clients’: Aussie Escort Reveals Unexpected Trends in Industry

Published 17:57 IST, September 5th 2024

'Not Sleeping With 80 Percent of My Clients’: Aussie Escort Reveals Unexpected Trends in Industry

Micki Daniels, an escort based in Australia, recently shared insights about her profession and a new trend she's observing among her clients in viral interview.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
'Not Sleeping With 80 Percent of My Clients’: Aussie Escort Reveals Unexpected Trends in Industry
'Not Sleeping With 80 Percent of My Clients’: Aussie Escort Reveals Unexpected Trends in Industry | Image: Instagram/@themickidaniels
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:57 IST, September 5th 2024