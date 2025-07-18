Not The Guy From The Coldplay Gig: Andy Byron's Namesake Changes LinkedIn Bio After Astronomer CEO's Personal Scandal At Chris Martin's Concert

Updated 18 July 2025 at 16:07 IST
A man, also named Andy Byron, was flooded with unexpected social media attention after the Astronomer's CEO went viral following a Coldplay concert. For the unversed, a private moment between the Astronomer CEO and the HR chief of the company, Kristin Cabot, was caught on camera during the Coldplay concert. However, confusion because of the same name led to his namesake getting unwarranted messages on social media. The 'other' Andy Byron's response to the confusion has now gone viral on social media.
On July 17, Andy Byron took to his LinkedIn to clarify that he is not the person whose photo is going viral from the concert. In a post, sharing a news article, he wrote, “No, this isn't me. I wouldn't be caught dead at a Coldplay concert.” In a hilarious take on the issue, the video designer also added, “I'm the Andy Byron who makes videos for big screens, not the one who gets caught on them. If you want to make video content that goes viral for the right reasons, let's connect.”
Andy Byron works as a video designer at Stylo Motion Design. Not just a post, to make matters crystal clear, he also changed his bio on the networking site. It now reads, “NOT THE GUY FROM THE COLDPLAY GIG!!”
Coldplay's Boston concert on July 16 has become the latest sensation on social media. In the clip, Chris Martin could be seen allegedly exposing an affair of a couple who attended his concert. In the video, the man identified as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron could be seen cuddling with Kristin Cabot at the concert. However, the two immediately hid when the camera caught their private moment. It is now being alleged that both are married, not to each other, and that the video has exposed their secret affair.
