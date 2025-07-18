Not The Guy From The Coldplay Gig: Andy Byron's Namesake Changes LinkedIn Bio After Astronomer CEO's Personal Scandal At Chris Martin's Concert

A man, also named Andy Byron, was flooded with unexpected social media attention after the Astronomer's CEO went viral following a Coldplay concert. For the unversed, a private moment between the Astronomer CEO and the HR chief of the company, Kristin Cabot, was caught on camera during the Coldplay concert. However, confusion because of the same name led to his namesake getting unwarranted messages on social media. The 'other' Andy Byron's response to the confusion has now gone viral on social media.

Video designer Andy Byron clarifies confusion arising from viral video

On July 17, Andy Byron took to his LinkedIn to clarify that he is not the person whose photo is going viral from the concert. In a post, sharing a news article, he wrote, “No, this isn't me. I wouldn't be caught dead at a Coldplay concert.” In a hilarious take on the issue, the video designer also added, “I'm the Andy Byron who makes videos for big screens, not the one who gets caught on them. If you want to make video content that goes viral for the right reasons, let's connect.”



Andy Byron works as a video designer at Stylo Motion Design. Not just a post, to make matters crystal clear, he also changed his bio on the networking site. It now reads, “NOT THE GUY FROM THE COLDPLAY GIG!!”



Viral moment! The couple's alleged affair becomes a talking point of Coldplay concert