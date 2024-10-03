sb.scorecardresearch
  • Online Voting in Alaska’s Fat Bear Week Contest Starts After an Attack Killed 1 Contestant

Published 08:34 IST, October 3rd 2024

Online Voting in Alaska’s Fat Bear Week Contest Starts After an Attack Killed 1 Contestant

Voting started Wednesday in the annual Fat Bear Week contest at Alaska’s Katmai National Park and Preserve, with viewers picking their favorite fat bears.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Voting in this year’s tournament-style bracket is open through Oct. 8.
Voting in this year’s tournament-style bracket is open through Oct. 8. | Image: AP
  • 4 min read
