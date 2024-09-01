sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Drone Attack | Muck in Mollywood | Andhra Rains | Paralympics 2024 | IC 814 | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • Viral News /
  • Scientists Uncover Doughnut-Shaped Structure in Earth's Outer Core, Shedding Light on Magnetic Field

Published 00:02 IST, September 2nd 2024

Scientists Uncover Doughnut-Shaped Structure in Earth's Outer Core, Shedding Light on Magnetic Field

Scientists have discovered a doughnut-shaped region in Earth’s outer core where seismic waves travel slower, influencing the magnetic field.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Scientists Uncover Doughnut-Shaped Structure in Earth's Outer Core, Shedding Light on Magnetic Field
Scientists Uncover Doughnut-Shaped Structure in Earth's Outer Core, Shedding Light on Magnetic Field | Image: Space.Com
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

00:02 IST, September 2nd 2024