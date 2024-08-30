sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Sunita Williams | #JusticeforAbhaya | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | Gujarat Rains |
  • Home /
  • Viral News /
  • Video: Heartwarming Birthday Surprise for Zomato Delivery Agent by Customers Goes Viral | WATCH

Published 22:56 IST, August 30th 2024

Video: Heartwarming Birthday Surprise for Zomato Delivery Agent by Customers Goes Viral | WATCH

Customers surprised a Zomato delivery agent on his birthday, singing and gifting him, creating a viral moment filled with joy.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Video: Heartwarming Birthday Surprise for Zomato Delivery Agent by Customers Goes Viral | WATCH
Video: Heartwarming Birthday Surprise for Zomato Delivery Agent by Customers Goes Viral | WATCH | Image: Instagram/ iimyashshah
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

22:56 IST, August 30th 2024