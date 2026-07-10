VIDEO: Railway Gatekeeper Risks His Own Life To Save Man Seconds Before Speeding Train Races Past | Dramatic Rescue Caught On Cam

A railway gatekeeper in Tamil Nadu has won widespread praise after risking his own life to save a man from an oncoming train in a dramatic rescue captured on security camera footage. The incident took place near Sirkazhi, where the quick-thinking railway worker pulled the man away from the tracks just seconds before a speeding passenger train thundered past.

The heart-stopping incident was captured on the CCTV cameras in which the railway worker, believed to be a station master or track operator, is seen standing under a small shelter near a level crossing while holding signalling flags.

Suddenly, he notices a person in danger on the railway tracks ahead.

Without wasting a moment, the railway employee dropped what he was doing and sprinted across the tracks. Reaching the individual, who appeared to be either stuck or unaware of the approaching train, he forcefully pulled the person away from the rails and onto the safe space.

Advertisement

Barely a second later, a green passenger train passed through the exact spot where the two had been standing, narrowly avoiding what could have been a fatal accident.

Internet Hails Railway Worker As A Hero

The dramatic rescue has gone viral on social media, with users praising the railway worker's courage and selflessness. Pradeep Kumar wrote, "There is not much difference between the person who saves the life of another by putting his own life at stake and God. He is equivalent to God. Saving the life of every living being is a virtuous act."

Advertisement

Shreya commented, "Along with his duty, the brother also fulfilled his duty towards humanity."

Rohit Kushwaha said, “Risking one's own life to save another's is an example of extraordinary courage and devotion to duty. Such people deserve true respect.”