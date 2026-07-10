'Please Forgive Me, Don't Blame My Mother': Class 8 Girl's Heartbreaking Suicide Note Alleges Humiliation, Family Blames Teachers

A tragic incident has been reported from Karnataka's Anekal taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru, where a Class 8 student allegedly died by suicide after being scolded by a teacher at school. The deceased has been identified as Madhushree, a student of the Government Higher Primary School in Marasuru.

She was found hanging at her residence in Madivala, Marasuru, on Thursday night. The incident came to light on Friday morning when her parents discovered her.

The Heartbreaking Suicide Note

According to the police, Madhushree left behind a handwritten suicide note stating that an incident at school had caused her immense emotional distress.

In the note, she wrote that she had been falsely accused of stealing money and deeply humiliated over allegations involving Rs 20 and Rs 10, despite maintaining that she had not committed the theft. She further claimed that all the teachers scolded her, specifically mentioning Muniraju Sir, and wrote that she was unable to bear the humiliation and emotional pain any longer.

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In the note, Madhushree also said that she no longer deserved to live, sought forgiveness from her mother, elder sister, younger sister and younger brother, and requested everyone not to blame her mother for her decision. She wrote that her mother had taken very good care of her and appealed to others to look after her family. She repeatedly apologised to her family members and stated that she had taken the decision on her own.

Family Alleges Harassment by Teachers

The family of the Class 8 student has alleged that she took the extreme step after being scolded by a teacher. Police are currently verifying the contents of the suicide note and investigating the circumstances that led to her death. A case has been registered at the Suryanagar Police Station.

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Speaking about the incident, Madhushree's mother, Girija, said that her daughter was studying at the Marasuru Government School and that she herself had been admitted to a hospital due to a skin-related health problem when the incident occurred. She said that she had left her daughter in the care of her sister-in-law before being hospitalised and was unaware of what had happened.

"I don't know exactly what happened. I came to know only when my family informed me around 12:30 ÁM. They told me she had shared everything with her aunt. When we asked her earlier, she didn't say anything. I only know that she wrote about taking her own life in the suicide note," Girija said.

Responding to allegations of harassment, Girija said that no one at home had troubled her daughter. "There was no harassment at home. If someone had harassed her, she would have shared it with me. But I heard that some teachers at school had troubled her. I don't know which teacher or teachers. I only know that she had spoken to the sports teacher," she said.

When asked whether she knew the names of the teachers allegedly involved, Girija said she did not.

She also said that Madhushree had missed school for only one day before the incident. According to Girija, her daughter had never previously told her that teachers were troubling her. She added that she was unsure whether Madhushree had shared anything with her siblings, though she said that it was possible that her elder daughter may have known something.