10 Riddles With Answers Explained: Daily Kids & Adults Picture Puzzle For Today June 08

Solving riddles and brain teasers online is one of the many ways of spending time on the internet, while also challenging oneself to develop thinking and problem-solving skills. Even though we might not be actively looking for riddles for kids & adults, we often come across them forwarded to us on Whatsapp or spotted online on a social media platform like Facebook. Though they may at times contain hard riddles to answer, playing these quizzes and riddles for adults and children is both, engaging and enjoyable. In this daily updated list of riddles with answers, we will look at a specific type of riddles that are based on images.

What does 'Rebus' puzzle (or image riddle) mean?

Those who receive these forwards pause to rack their brains out of curiosity to know the answer and feel a sense of achievement on cracking the code of these image riddles. One kind of hard riddle doing the rounds on Whatsapp and social media is the Rebus puzzle or image brain teaser. Rebus puzzles consist of pictures that represent common words or phrases in a challenging way that stimulates our thinking. The goal is to think deeper and laterally and deduce the word or phrase that these seemingly simple images conceal.

How to solve image riddles for kids

This type of riddle is a single image, typically with English text in it. The manner of arrangement of the text should be carefully noted, along with the ‘relationship’ between the various words in the image. Often, finding part of the solution is helpful as it helps join the dots to uncover the complete answer which is a common English word or phrase. This makes these hard riddles all the more interesting.

While it may seem challenging at first, solving a few such intriguing and funny riddles will help you find the knack of arriving at an answer quickly. Below, we have shared a list of such image riddles with answers. Play these brain teasers, solve them, perhaps learn a new skill and do share them with your family and friends over Whatsapp forwards or social media image posts.

Riddles for Kids with Answers For Today June 08

1. Can you tell what Sam is trying to tell by this?

2. What does this rebus mean?

3. Can you guess what does this mean?

4. What does the picture below represent?

5. Can you guess the meaning of the picture below?

6. Can you tell where the postman should deliver the letter?

7. What does the picture below mean?

8. Can you guess what is mentioned in the picture below?

9. Can you decipher what is written?

10. What does this rebus represent?

Answers to Funny Riddles for Kids

1. Can you tell what Sam is trying to tell by this?

Answer: Sam is "burning the midnight oil".

Explanation: The word OIL is written in the word NITE and the next word is FIRE which clarifies the phrase.

2. What does this rebus mean?

Answer: Making sense of it all.

Explanation: If you read from the bottom the word is SENSE and at the top, it is IT ALL.

3. Can you guess what does this mean?

Answer: Mixing business with pleasure.

Explanation: PbLuEsAiSnUeRsEs. Words business and pleasure are mixed with each other.

4. What does the picture below represent?

Answer: Spiral staircase

Explanation: If u start from the centre. There is S, below that is T at the right of T is A at the top of A is I and then R. This way it became Spiral Staircase.

5. Can you guess the meaning of the picture below?

Answer: In this world, there are only two certainties, death and taxes.

Explanation: The answer is the sentence or the quote said by B.Franklin (Famous American Kite Flyer)

6. Can you tell where the postman should deliver the letter?

Answer: To: John Underwood, Andover, England

Explanation: John is written under Wood and over or above the word England.

7. What does the picture below mean?

Answer: Friends in high places

Explanation: All the places are at height, so the phrase.

8. Can you guess what is mentioned in the picture below?

Answer: For old times' sake

Explanation: The word OLD has written for four times and X means multiplying or times sake.

9. Can you decipher what is written?

Answer: Unfinished Business

Explanation: There should have been something around the word business. The only word business makes no sense.

10. What does this rebus represent?

Answer: Five Star Hotel.

Explanation: Those are five stars’/ actors names. If you see the first word of every name it becomes ‘HOTEL’.

