A Hospital Has 16 Rooms | Answer To The Puzzle With A Logical Explanation

During the current Coronavirus pandemic situation around the world, people are interacting with friends and family via social media. Apart from sharing updates related to the Coronavirus, several people are challenging their friends and loved ones for various WhatsApp puzzles. These puzzles or riddles are an integral part of entertainment for a lot of people during this lockdown. One of the WhatsApp puzzles that have been doing the rounds on the internet is 'a hospital has 16 rooms' puzzle.

The puzzle is being shared over Whatsapp and other social media sites for a long time now. A lot of people are trying to solve the puzzle and they are wondering about whether their answer is correct or not. To all the people who are wondering about A hospital has 16 rooms answer, here is everything you need to know about it.

A hospital has 16 rooms puzzle

Here is the full A hospital has 16 rooms puzzle

A hospital has 16 rooms and each room has a different disease, the patient in room 13 can go through each room but if he goes through a room twice he gets their illness, how can he get out without going through the same room twice?

A hospital has 16 rooms answer

A hospital has 16 rooms answer is 13 > 14 > 13 > 9 > 10 > 11 > 15 > 16 > 12 > 8 > 7 > 6 > 5 > 1 > 2 > 3 > 4

