11 Riddles With Answers Explained: Daily Kids & Adults Picture Puzzle For Today May 27

Solving riddles and brain teasers online is one of the many ways of spending time on the internet, while also challenging oneself to develop thinking and problem-solving skills. Even though we might not be actively looking for riddles for kids & adults, we often come across them forwarded to us on Whatsapp or spotted online on a social media platform like Facebook. Though they may at times contain riddles difficult to answer, playing these quizzes and riddles for adults and children is both, engaging and enjoyable. In this daily updated list of riddles with answers, we will look at a specific type of riddles that are based on images.
Those who receive these forwards pause to rack their brains out of curiosity to know the answer and feel a sense of achievement on cracking the code of these image riddles. One kind of hard riddle doing the rounds on Whatsapp and social media is the Rebus puzzle or image brain teaser. Rebus puzzles consist of pictures that represent common words or phrases in a challenging way that stimulates our thinking. The goal is to think deeper and laterally and deduce the word or phrase that these seemingly simple images conceal.
This type of riddle is a single image, typically with English text in it. The manner or arrangement of the text should be carefully noted, along with the ‘relationship’ between the various words in the image. Often, finding part of the solution is helpful as it helps join the dots to uncover the complete answer which is a common English word or phrase. This makes these hard riddles all the more interesting.
While it may seem challenging at first, solving a few such intriguing and funny riddles will help you find the knack of arriving at an answer quickly. Below, we have shared a list of such image riddles with answers. Play these brain teasers, solve them, perhaps learn a new skill and do share them with your family and friends over WhatsApp forwards or social media image posts.
1. Which word does the picture below show?
2. Can you decipher this classic western phrase below?
3. What do these words trying to tell? Use the hint - How many hits are there?
4. What is the riddle?
5. What is the phrase below?
6. Can you solve this rebus?
7. What does this picture below say?
8. Can you decrypt this rebus?
9. If O2 is O=O.
H2O is H-O-H,
and CO2 is O=C=O,
then what might this represent? Hint- Would MQ be M-Q or M=Q?
10. Can you feel this expression?
11. Can you decipher what this rebus is about?
1. Which word does the picture below show?
Answer: Stepmother
Explanation: There are steps seen before the word mother.
2. Can you decipher this classic western phrase below?
Answer: This town ain't big enough for both of us
Explanation: The words "The both of us" do not entirely fit into the words "This town."
"This Town" isn't large enough for "The both of us."
3. What do these words trying to tell? Use the hint - How many hits are there?
Answer: One hit wonder
Explanation: There is one "hit" and one "der". Hence the answer is One hit wonder.
4. What is the riddle?
Answer: It's out of the question
Explanation: The letters I T and S are not there in the word "question".
5. What is the phrase below?
Answer: The Center of Attention
Explanation: The * is placed right at the centre of the word “Attention”
6. Can you solve this rebus?
Answer: There is no "One" to blame
Explanation: All the number till 5 are there to blame, but there is no 1.
7. What does this figure below say?
Answer: More often than not!
Explanation: The word “often” is written more than the word “not”.
8. Can you decrypt this rebus?
Answer: History in the making
Explanation: The word “History” is making with each alphabet.
9. If O2 is O=O.
H2O is H-O-H,
and CO2 is O=C=O,
then what might this represent? Hint- Would MQ be M-Q or M=Q?
Answer: "Bond, James Bond."
Explanation: Molecules are drawn using - and = to represent covalent bonds between the atoms making a molecule. The hint is a reference to Bond's boss, M, and the research and development man, Q.
10. Can you feel this expression?
Answer: Shiver me timbers
Explanation: Brrr....shake, shake....brrrrr are soundly made when someone is shivering and Maple, oak, blackwood, acacia, birch and mountain-ash are all the group of trees or timbers. Hence, the expression is Shiver me timbers, used in the speech of pirates.
11. Can you decipher what this rebus is about?
Answer: The Moody Blues
Explanation: Turquoise, cyan, aquamarine, azure, cerulean are all the shades of blues. The other words with the shades of blues are about moods. Hence, the phrase becomes “The Moody Blues”.
