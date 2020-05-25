10 Riddles With Answers Explained: Daily Kids & Adults Picture Puzzle For Today May 25

Solving riddles and brain teasers online is one of the many ways of spending time on the internet, while also challenging oneself to develop thinking and problem-solving skills. Even though we might not be actively looking for riddles for kids & adults, we often come across them forwarded to us on WhatsApp or spotted online on a social media platform like Facebook. Though they may at times contain hard riddles to answer, playing these quizzes and riddles for adults and children is both, engaging and enjoyable. In this daily updated list of riddles with answers, we will look at a specific type of riddles that are based on images.

What does 'Rebus' puzzle (or image riddle) mean?

Those who receive these forwards pause to rack their brains out of curiosity to know the answer and feel a sense of achievement on cracking the code of these image riddles. One kind of hard riddle doing the rounds on WhatsApp and social media is the Rebus puzzle or image brain teaser. Rebus puzzles consist of pictures that represent common words or phrases in a challenging way that stimulates our thinking. The goal is to think deeper and laterally and deduce the word or phrase that these seemingly simple images conceal.

How to solve image riddles for kids

This type of riddle is a single image, typically with English text in it. The manner or arrangement of the text should be carefully noted, along with the ‘relationship’ between the various words in the image. Often, finding part of the solution is helpful as it helps join the dots to uncover the complete answer which is a common English word or phrase. This makes these hard riddles all the more interesting.

While it may seem challenging at first, solving a few such intriguing and funny riddles will help you find the knack of arriving at an answer quickly. Below, we have shared a list of such image riddles with answers. Play these brain teasers, solve them, perhaps learn a new skill and do share them with your family and friends over WhatsApp forwards or social media image posts.

Riddles for Kids with answers for May 25

1. The world-famous dart player, Eagle-eye Ixolite was showing off to the audience his darting skills. He cried to the audience, Where should I through my next dart? A small boy from the audience came and gave him the note.

In the note it was written: Perfume Bottle R.I.P.

Ixolite checked the note and threw the dart. Where do you think the dart would have landed?

2. Which part of the hand is it?

3. Decipher the following rebus.

4. Check out this incomplete word and find out which phrase is it?

5. What does it say?

6. Guess the word in the picture.

7. Focus and try to solve this rebus without any help.

8. Guess the phrase written below.

9. Can you decipher this phrase?

10. What does Dad trying to tell his son?

Answers to Funny Riddles for Kids

1. The world-famous dart player, Eagle-eye Ixolite was showing off to the audience his darting skills. He cried to the audience, Where should I through my next dart? A small boy from the audience came and gave him the note.

In the note it was written: Perfume Bottle R.I.P.

Ixolite checked the note and threw the dart. Where do you think the dart would have landed?

Answer: It landed in the bullseye.

Explanation: The rebus in the picture says DEAD Scentre or DEAD Centre.

2. Which part of the hand is it?

Answer: An Elbow

Explanation: The picture has the shape of a bow which is made of "EL's".

3. Decipher the following rebus.

Answer: Sidesplitting laughter

Explanation: The word "SIDE" is splitting the word Laughter. Hence, Sidesplitting laughter.

4. Check out this incomplete word and find out which phrase is it?

Answer: You are out of your mind

Explanation: U and R are gone from the word 'your'. Hence the phrase.

5. What does it say?

Answer: Fools rush in where angels fear to tread

Explanation: The Gabriel and the Uziel are two well-known angels whereas the joker and the jester are other words for the court "fool" who are in a rush.

6. Guess the word in the picture. What is missing?

Answer: Missing in action.

Explanation: In the word ACTION, I and N are missing. Hence missing in action.

7. Focus and try to solve this rebus without any help.

Answer: Stop, in the name of love!

Explanation: Check what is written in the picture now carefully - na S me T of O lo P ve

8. Guess the phrase written below.

Answer: I before E except after C

Explanation: EYE is before e and EXCEPT is after see.

9. Can you decipher this phrase?

Answer: You ought to be in pictures

Explanation: The letter is necessary for the word 'PICTURES'.

10. What does Dad trying to tell his son?

Answer: The sky is the limit

Explanation: Dad is trying to explain to his son that he can go anywhere until the sky.

Disclaimer - The images in the article are made by Republic and not sourced. We take full responsibility for the images.

