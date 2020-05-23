10 Riddles With Answers Explained: Daily Kids & Adults Picture Puzzles For May 23

Solving riddles and brain teasers online is one of the many ways of spending time on the internet, while also challenging oneself to develop thinking and problem-solving skills. Even though we might not be actively looking for riddles for kids & adults, we often come across them forwarded to us on WhatsApp or spotted online on a social media platform like Facebook. Though they may at times contain hard riddles to answer, playing these quizzes and riddles for adults and children is both, engaging and enjoyable. In this daily updated list of riddles with answers, we will look at a specific type of riddles that are based on images.

What does 'Rebus' puzzle (or image riddle) mean?

Those who receive these forwards pause to rack their brains out of curiosity to know the answer and feel a sense of achievement on cracking the code of these image riddles. One kind of hard riddle doing the rounds on WhatsApp and social media is the Rebus puzzle or image brain teaser. Rebus puzzles consist of pictures that represent common words or phrases in a challenging way that stimulates our thinking. The goal is to think deeper and laterally and deduce the word or phrase that these seemingly simple images conceal.

How to solve image riddles for kids

This type of riddle is a single image, typically with English text in it. The manner of arrangement of the text should be carefully noted, along with the ‘relationship’ between the various words in the image. Often, finding part of the solution is helpful as it helps join the dots to uncover the complete answer which is a common English word or phrase. This makes these hard riddles all the more interesting.

While it may seem challenging at first, solving a few such intriguing and funny riddles will help you find the knack of arriving at an answer quickly. Below, we have shared a list of such image riddles with answers. Play these brain teasers, solve them, perhaps learn a new skill and do share them with your family and friends over WhatsApp forwards or social media image posts.

Riddles for Kids with answers for May 23

1. What can this be?

2. Can you guess this phrase?

3. Is it greatly desired in this phrase?

4. Try something unusual this time! Decipher this.

5. What does the figure below mean?

6. What does the picture say?

7. Think of this below phrase in terms of grammar.

8. How do they look?

9. Can you decipher the word?

10. Solve the rebus.

Answers to Funny Riddles for Kids

1. What can this be?

Answer: Water. H2O

Explanation: The alphabets are from H to O. Hence, it is H2O.

2. Can you guess this phrase?

Answer: Across the Seven Seas

Explanation: The word sea is written seven times. They are arranged in A Cross shape.

3. Is it greatly desired in this phrase?

Answer: It's to die for

Explanation: itsits = its two = it's to

diediediedie = die four = die for

4. Try something unusual this time! Decipher this.

Answer: No excuse for it

Explanation: NO = No

XQQ = x q's = excuse

IV = Roman numeral for 4 = for

IT = it

5. What does the figure below mean?

Answer: Close, but no cigar

Explanation: In all the example it is clear that the word is closer to form the word “CIGAR”. But it didn’t make it.

6. What does the picture say?

Answer: Misunderstood

Explanation: Miss is standing under the word “STOOD”.

7. Think of this below phrase in terms of grammar.

Answer: Swallow Your Pride

Explanation: Collective noun of Lion is Pride and your lion is gulped or swallowed.

8. How do they look?

Answer: The good, the bad, and the ugly

Explanation: Fairy looks good compared to Wolf and duckling and so on.

9. Can you decipher the word?

Answer: West Indies

Explanation: The word “West” is in D’s

10. Solve the rebus.

Answer: Long Time No See

Explanation: The word “Time” is written in a long and stretched manner and in the alphabets below C is not there. Hence the phrase.

