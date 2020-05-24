11 Riddles With Answers Explained: Daily Kids & Adults Picture Puzzle For Today May 24

Solving riddles and brain teasers online is one of the many ways of spending time on the internet, while also challenging oneself to develop thinking and problem-solving skills. Even though we might not be actively looking for riddles for kids & adults, we often come across them forwarded to us on Whatsapp or spotted online on a social media platform like Facebook. Though they may at times contain hard riddles to answer, playing these quizzes and riddles for adults and children is both, engaging and enjoyable. In this daily updated list of riddles with answers, we will look at a specific type of riddles that are based on images.

What does 'Rebus' puzzle (or image riddle) mean?

Those who receive these forwards pause to rack their brains out of curiosity to know the answer and feel a sense of achievement on cracking the code of these image riddles. One kind of hard riddle doing the rounds on Whatsapp and social media is the Rebus puzzle or image brain teaser. Rebus puzzles consist of pictures that represent common words or phrases in a challenging way that stimulates our thinking. The goal is to think deeper and laterally and deduce the word or phrase that these seemingly simple images conceal.

How to solve image riddles for kids

This type of riddle is a single image, typically with English text in it. The manner or arrangement of the text should be carefully noted, along with the ‘relationship’ between the various words in the image. Often, finding part of the solution is helpful as it helps join the dots to uncover the complete answer which is a common English word or phrase. This makes these hard riddles all the more interesting.

While it may seem challenging at first, solving a few such intriguing and funny riddles will help you find the knack of arriving at an answer quickly. Below, we have shared a list of such image riddles with answers. Play these brain teasers, solve them, perhaps learn a new skill and do share them with your family and friends over Whatsapp forwards or social media image posts.

Riddles for Kids with Answers For Today May 24

1. What is the phrase below?

2. Can you decipher the phrase in the figure below?

3. Can you take the challenge of solving this rebus?

4. Guess the doctor who says Meow, Moo, Quack!

5. Can you decipher this?

6. Guess the phrase in the picture below.

7. Decrypt what the picture is saying.

8. What does this represent?

9. Guess the phrase int he picture.

10. How does it sound?

11. Can you tell what does the below image trying to tell?

Answers to Funny Riddles for Kids

1. What is the phrase below?

Answer: If you are not part of the solution then you are part of the problem

Explanation: The alphabet U is missing from the solution hence you are not part of the solution. But U is added in the problem that means You are part of the problem.

2. Can you decipher the phrase in the figure below?

Answer: Look both ways before crossing the road

Explanation: The word 'Look' is spelt forwards and backwards (both ways) before the word "The Road". The word "The Road" is written between "X" that can also be considered as crossed.

3. Can you take the challenge of solving this rebus?

Answer: No man is above the law

Explanation: First three names are of a woman and not of man. Hence, No man.

4. Guess the doctor who says Meow, Moo, Quack!

Answer: Dr. Dolittle

Explanation: In the body, do is little in the word doctor, therefore, Dr. Dolittle and also the doctor is making the sound of animals.

5. Can you decipher this?

Answer: Up for grabs

Explanation: The word "Grabs" is going upward.

6. Guess the phrase in the picture below.

Answer: Three Blind Mice

Explanation: There is no "I" in the word mce.

7. Decrypt what the picture is saying.

Answer: No one is perfect

Explanation: Flawed means Not Perfect and the whole picture has no perfection in it.

8. What does this represent?

Answer: Your days are numbered

Explanation: Tuesday, Thursday and Fridays are numbered as well as those are yours. Hence, the phrase.

9. Guess the phrase int he picture.

Answer: Prime Ribs

Explanation: The arrows are marked on Prime numbers.

10. How does it sound?

Answer: Be true to yourself

Explanation: The sound of BEETROOT to YOURSELF is Be true to yourself

11. Can you tell what does the below image trying to tell?

Answer: Safety in numbers

Explanation: The word "SAFETY" is between numbers.

Disclaimer - The images in the article are made by Republic and not sourced. We take full responsibility for the images.

