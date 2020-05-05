'Cookie Banana Clock' Riddle | Here Is A Logical Solution To This Riddle

Cookie banana clock riddle is the latest riddle that has left people baffled. Many people are sharing this riddle on WhatsApp and other social media platforms amongst their friends and family members. But very few people have been able to solve this tricky cookie banana clock riddle.

'Cookie banana clock' riddle answer

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has become a serious health crisis across the globe. Many countries are under complete lockdown. This lockdown has reduced the number of entertainment options amongst people. Hence, it has prompted people to rely heavily on social media and streaming platforms to entertain themselves.

People are extensively performing social media challenges. These challenges are also performed by celebrities providing it a further boost. Apart from social media challenges and binge-watching TV shows and movies, people are also busy solving riddles and puzzles.

Many people are challenging their friends and family members with these riddles and quizzes. While some of them are quite simple, others are creating quite a stir with their difficulty levels. Here’s how you can participate in a riddle or quiz contest among your friends and family

How to play the riddle and quiz on social media?

Step 1 - Choose a riddle or quiz of your choice

Step 2 – Post the riddle on your Instagram or WhatsApp story

Step 3 – Wait for a day

Step 4 – Collect as many responses as possible.

Step 5 – Finally post the answer to your riddle or quiz

Step 6 – Along with the answer, you can also add an explanation.

The latest riddle that has been troubling people is the cookie banana clock riddle. Several people are trying to solve the riddle but are left scratching their heads in confusion. This riddle is given below.

Cookie Banana Clock Answer, Cookie Banana Clock riddle is the latest math puzzle trending on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp. In this riddle, we have to find the value of each item like Cookie, Banana and Clock and solve the given equation i.e. https://t.co/dFeIodovbo pic.twitter.com/q8qDi0Ux2y — GadgetGrasp (@GraspGadget) April 27, 2020

The answer to the riddle is 10. If you are looking for an explanation, keep reading. The riddle is all about determining the value of each of the items and then solving the last puzzle. If you want to determine the value of the cookie, you have to count the number of chocolate chips on them. When it comes to the clock, it is the sum of the time that is being displayed. For example, if it displays 4 its worth is 4.

The banana’s worth can be determined from the number of bananas present in a bunch. For example, if there are four bananas in a bunch its worth is 4. Talking about the final question, 2+1+1x 7= 10. So now you can solve this tough riddle easily and many such riddles in a similar manner. Give it a try.

