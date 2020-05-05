'At A Four Legged Table' Riddle Answer | Here Is A Logical Solution To The Riddle

During the Coronavirus pandemic and self-quarantine, people are finding ways to pass their time. A lot of people have taken to their hobbies like reading, cooking, playing indoor games, etc. A lot of people are interacting with friends and family through social media. They are sharing updates related to the Coronavirus, and also challenging their friends and loved ones for various WhatsApp puzzles and riddles.

These puzzles or riddles are an integral part of entertainment for a lot of people during this lockdown. One such riddle is at a four legged table riddle or how many legs under the table riddle. Here is At a four legged table riddle and a logical explanation of the answer.

'At a four legged table' riddle

Several riddles are going viral on social media and one such riddle here is At a four legged table riddle. It is also known as How many legs under the table riddle. Let’s take a look at the At a four legged table riddle first before finding the answer. Try solving the riddle by yourself before scrolling down for the answer.

At a four legged table, there are 1 grandma, 2 moms, 2 daughters and a granddaughter. How many legs under the table?

How many legs under the table answer

The answer to at a four legged table riddle is 16.

The logical explanation of at a four legged table riddle

The riddle says At a four legged table there are 1 grandma, 2 moms, 2 daughters and a granddaughter. How many legs under the table? It is mentioned that the table has four legs and they are under the table. The table also has 1 grandma, 2 moms, 2 daughters and a granddaughter making it a total of 2+4+4+2 = 12 legs

Therefore there are a total of 16 legs under the table if we add the four legs of the table to 12 legs. So the correct answer to At a four legged table riddle or how many legs under the table riddle is 16 legs.