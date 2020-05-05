'I Shave Everyday But My Beard Is The Same' Riddle: Here's Detailed Explanation And Answer

"I shave everyday but my beard is the same. What am I?" This question has left several social media users scratching their heads. This riddle is one of the many riddles that has been trending for the past few days. So here is all you need to know about these ongoing riddle challenges and finally ,the answer for this riddle.

'I shave everyday but my beard is the same' riddle answer

The Coronavirus pandemic has led to several countries being under complete lockdown. This lockdown has limited the sources of entertainment for people. Hence people are heavily relying on social media and streaming platforms.

Hence to stay connected with their family and friends, people are constantly challenging each other with riddles and quizzes. Some of these riddles and quizzes are simple while some of them are quite difficult to solve.

How to play the riddle and quiz on social media?

Step -1 Choose a riddle or quiz of your choice

Step 2 – Post the riddle on your Instagram or WhatsApp story

Step 3 – Wait for a day

Step 4 – Collect as many responses as possible.

Step 5 – Finally post the answer to your riddle or quiz

Step 6 – Along with the answer, you can also add an explanation.

The latest riddle that has been troubling people is the “I shave everyday” riddle. The full riddle is – “I shave everyday but my beard is the same. What am I?” Many people have been posting this riddle on their social media and challenging their family and friends. The answer to this quiz is simple. The answer is “a barber”.

If you are still puzzled by the answer, keep reading. The riddle was, “I shave everyday but my beard is the same. What am I?” A barber has several customers in his shop every day. Hence he keeps on shaving several people’s beards. Since many people getting shaved at his shop but he isn't shaving himself, his beard remains the same. There are many such riddles on the internet that you can send to your friends. These riddles are not only engaging but also a great way to socialise amidst the ongoing lockdown.

