Find The Person Without Mask Puzzle Answer: Here Is The Detailed Explanation Of The Answer

During the current Coronavirus pandemic situation around the world, people are coming closer to each other via social media, text messages, video conferencing and calls, etc. These virtual mediums are essential in everyone’s lives now. A lot of people are spending time on their hobbies like reading, cooking, playing indoor games, etc. Apart from sharing updates related to the Coronavirus, several people are challenging their friends and loved ones for various WhatsApp puzzles and riddles.

Also Read | Wv733n Name Of Girl Riddle Answer: Here Is Detailed Explanation Of The Answer

These puzzles or riddles are an integral part of entertainment for a lot of people during this lockdown as it is challenging for the mind and interesting to participate too.

One of the riddles that have been doing the rounds on the internet is 'Find the person without mask puzzle'. A lot of people have been forwarding this puzzle on Whatsapp and other social media platforms challenging each other to know the correct answer. Many people are still not able to Find the person without mask puzzle answer. To all those who are still wondering about Find the person without mask puzzle answer. Here is the correct answer and a logical explanation to it.

Also Read | State Without An A Riddle | Here's A Detailed Explanation Of The Answer

Find the person without mask puzzle

In this puzzle, one is supposed to find a identify the person among the people wearing masks in the picture. It is very difficult to find a person without a mask from this group of people. Try to find the person without a mask from the picture below. The picture below is for the find the person without mask puzzle answer. Here is the complete find the person without mask puzzle.

Also Read | Turn Polar Bears White Riddle - A Logical Explanation Of The Answer

Find the person without mask puzzle answer

The person without mask in the image is shown in the picture below.

Also Read | 'Find 3 Baby Faces In This Image' Puzzle | Check Solution Inside

The logical explanation to find the person without a mask puzzle answer

In the picture, almost everyone is seen wearing a mask over face. However, there is one person who is without any mask but appears to be wearing one. This is because the person circled in the picture has a thick white beard which is covering the face. The beard appears like it is some sort of face mask but the person is the correct answer to this find the person without mask puzzle.