State Without An A Riddle | Here's A Detailed Explanation Of The Answer

During the current Coronavirus pandemic situation around the world, people are interacting with friends and family via social media, text messages, video conferencing and calls, etc. Apart from sharing updates related to the Coronavirus, several people are challenging their friends and loved ones for various WhatsApp puzzles and riddles. These puzzles or riddles are an integral part of entertainment for a lot of people during this lockdown as it is challenging for the mind and interesting to participate too. One of the riddles that have been doing the rounds on the internet is 'State without an A' riddle.

The puzzle is being shared over Whatsapp and other social media sites for a long time now. A lot of people are trying to solve the riddle and they are wondering about their answer if it is correct or not. To all the people who are wondering about A hospital has 16 rooms answer, here is everything you need to know about it. The 'State without an A' riddle answer, here is the full riddle and a detailed explanation of the answer.

The state without an A riddle

A riddle that is going viral on social media lately is State without an A riddle. The full riddle here is pretty simple. Find a state without an A. In this riddle, one just needs to find a state without an A. However, the correct answer might be surprising for you. Guess the correct answer before scrolling down to know the correct answer.

The state without an A riddle answer

The correct State without an A riddle answer is ‘Stte’. One might get confused on reading this answer but it is the right answer to State without an A riddle. In this riddle one is just expected to simply spell the initial word state without the letter A. This is the reason why the riddle might sound a little odd to anyone who is reading or listening to it. Therefore the right answer to State without an A riddle is ‘Stte’.