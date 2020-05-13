I Turn Polar Bears White Riddle - A Logical Explanation Of The Answer

During the Coronavirus pandemic and self-quarantine, a lot of people are finding ways to pass their time. Many people are giving their time to hobbies like reading, cooking, playing indoor games, etc. A lot of people are interacting with their friends and family through social media. They are sharing updates related to the Coronavirus, and also challenging their friends and loved ones for various picture puzzles and riddles on social media. A lot of puzzles and riddles are going viral on social media. One such riddle is I turn polar bears white riddle. Here is the full riddle of I turn polar bears white and also a logical explanation to the answer.

Also Read | Shoe Man Cone Riddle Answer: Here Is A Logical Solution To The Riddle

I turn polar bears white riddle

Let’s take a look at the full I turn polar bears white riddle. The riddle is doing the rounds on the internet for quite some time now. Try solving the riddle by yourself before scrolling down for I turn polar bears white answer.

I turn polar bears white

and I will make you cry.

and girls comb their hair.

I make celebrities look stupid

and normal people look like celebrities.

I turn pancakes brown

and make your champane bubble.

If you sqeeze me, I'll pop.

If you look at me, you'll pop.

Can you guess the riddle?

Also Read | 'At A Four Legged Table' Riddle Answer | Here Is A Logical Solution To The Riddle

I turn polar bears white answer

The correct answer to I turn polar bears white riddle is 'Time'.

Also Read | Many Have Heard Me Riddle | A Detailed Explanation And The Correct Answer

Also Read | State Without An A Riddle | Here's A Detailed Explanation Of The Answer

A logical explanation of I turn polar bears white answer

When polar bears are born, they are yellow and they turn white over time

time and time again, we humans cry

in time, girls have to comb their hair.....

in time, celebrities do something stupid.

in time, a child can grow up handsome just like a celebrity

in time, pancakes turn brown in an oven

in time, champagne bubbles in its process of being made

if you stare at a clock, it goes so slow, so you will 'pop'

Therefore the correct answer to this I turn polar bears white riddle is 'time'.