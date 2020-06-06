Wv733n Name Of Girl Riddle Answer: Here Is Detailed Explanation Of The Answer

During the current Coronavirus pandemic and self-quarantine, people are finding ways to pass their time. A lot of people are spending time on their hobbies like reading, cooking, playing indoor games, etc. During the current Coronavirus pandemic situation around the world, people are interacting with friends and family via social media, text messages, video conferencing and calls, etc. Apart from sharing updates related to the Coronavirus, several people are challenging their friends and loved ones for various WhatsApp puzzles and riddles

These WhatsApp puzzles and riddles are an integral part of entertainment for a lot of people in the current lockdown. One of the riddles that are going viral on social media is wv733n name of girl riddle. Let’s take a look at the wv733n name of girl riddle and the correct answer to the riddle with a logical explanation.

In wv733n name of girl riddle, one is supposed to find the girl’s name with just the car number wv733n. A lot of people are still wondering about the wv733n girl name answer. Here is the answer to all those who want to see if their wv733n girl name answer is correct or not.

wv733n name of girl riddle

A lot of people are curious about the wv733n name of girl riddle. Let’s take a look at the full riddle of wv733n name of girl. Think about the wv733n girl name answer before scrolling down to know the answer to this riddle.

A girl was driving a car, a guy took a lift from her. He asked her name after he gets down. The girl said:- my name is hidden in my car’s number, find if you can. Car number was [ WV733N ] Can you guess the girl’s name now?

wv733n girl name answer

The wv733n girl name answer is NEELAM.

The logical explanation to wv733n girl name answer

The girl says that her name is hidden in her car’s number. The number of her car is wv733n. To know the wv733n girl name answer, one just needs to look at the number wv733n upside down. The number if seen upside down resembles the name NEELAM. Therefore the correct wv733n girl name answer is Neelam.